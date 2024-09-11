Labour unrest at TN industrial belt as Samsung workers resort to strike

Chennai, Sep 11 (PTI) Labour unrest in the industrial belt of neighbouring Sriperumbudur emerged as a section of employees belonging to Korean electronics giant Samsung have resorted to a strike, pressing for various demands including wage revision, sources said on Wednesday.

The facility located about 40 km from here in Sriperumbudur produces various consumer durable products across categories. It employs about 1,750 people who work in various shifts, round-the-clock.

Since Monday, a section of workers went on strike demanding wage revision, recognising their union among others, sources said.

"We have been informing the management but they did not heed to our demands. We need a better pay package, and demand recognition for the union," they told PTI.

According to the agitating employees, Samsung has formed a union in July comprising about 100 of them which was not agreed upon by the workers who are on strike.

"Already there is a union backed by the CITU (Centre for Indian Trade Unions). In this context, what is the reason to set up a new union?" a worker asked.

Due to the employees' agitation, production is likely to be affected at the facility which has been operating for the last 15-16 years in the region.

Asked about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin currently in the United States seeking investments to the state, the worker said the fundamental rights of the workers have to be protected.

"The government may bring in Rs 2,000 crore or Rs 3,000 crore worth of investments from various companies. But the employees' fundamental rights have to be protected," he said.

"Due to the lack of recognition from the management, we have decided to go on strike," he said.

The employees are sitting under a temporary shelter adjacent to the factory as part of the agitation.

The Sriperumbudur industrial belt is home to several companies including Korean automaker Hyundai, float glass manufacturer Saint-Gobain, among others.

An official said the meeting with Labour department officials in Sriperumbudur held on Wednesday remained 'inconclusive' and they have planned to hold another meeting with them on Friday.

"Another meeting with the Labour department officials has been planned for Friday. Till that time we will be on strike," he said.

Samsung has responded to the strike stating welfare of the employees is 'top priority' and actively engage with the workers to address any grievances.

"At Samsung India, the welfare of our employees is our top priority. We actively engage with our workers to address any grievances they may have and comply with all laws and regulations. We will also ensure that there is no disruption to our consumers," a Samsung India spokesperson had said. PTI VIJ VIJ SS