Labour welfare schemes benefitted over 50 lakh informal workers: statement

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The labour welfare schemes have benefitted more than 50 lakh unorganised workers across the country, particularly those engaged in beedi, cinema and mining sectors, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said on Tuesday.

These workers do not have access to social security schemes run by other bodies like Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), which is under the administrative control of the labour ministry.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment, through the Directorate General of Labour Welfare (DGLW), is implementing a range of welfare schemes dedicated to improving the lives of unorganised workers in India, particularly in the beedi, cine, and mining sectors, said a labour ministry statement issued on completion of 11 years of the Modi government.

With a direct impact on over 50 lakh workers and their families, these schemes form a cornerstone of the government's inclusive and compassionate labour welfare strategy, it added.

The Labour Welfare Organisation (LWO), functioning under DGLW, administers these schemes through a network of 18 Welfare Commissioners, who oversee their implementation at the regional levels.

The overarching goal of these welfare schemes is to provide social protection, health services, financial assistance for education, and housing support to workers often located in remote and underserved regions.

One of the key components of the welfare framework is the Education Assistance Scheme, which provides annual scholarships ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 25,000 for the wards of beedi, cine, and non-coal mine workers.

The scheme, implemented via the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), receives over 1 lakh applications every year, with direct benefit transfer (DBT) ensuring transparent and timely disbursement.

Healthcare support under the Health Scheme includes outpatient services through a national network of dispensaries, as well as reimbursement for specialised treatments for critical illnesses such as heart disease, kidney transplantation, cancer, tuberculosis, and minor surgeries.

The financial assistance ranges from Rs 30,000 for minor surgeries to Rs 7.5 lakh for cancer treatment, ensuring access to life-saving healthcare for low-income workers.

Although the Revised Integrated Housing Scheme (RIHS), introduced in 2016, has now been sunset and merged with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the ministry disbursed pending installments to eligible beneficiaries until March 31, 2024.