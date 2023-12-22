Lack of contribution to network costs from large traffic generating digital players a challenge:COAI

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The telecom industry faces a "major challenge" as large traffic-generating digital platforms do not contribute to network costs, COAI said on Friday asserting that the "conundrum" is placing undue burden on telcos, hampering their financial sustainability and impeding further investments into network enhancements.

The large traffic-generating platforms, despite earning both from subscription fees and advertising revenues, do not contribute to the network costs financially, rued Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) whose prominent members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Telcos have been demanding a fair share from such platforms, emphasising the need for equitable cost distribution amid rising infrastructure expenses and increasing costs of network deployment and maintenance.

"Despite the overall growth of the sector, the industry faces a major challenge, revolving around the lack of contribution to network costs from Large Traffic Generating (LTG) digital platforms/players," COAI said in a note summing up the year.

In the write-up citing the year-end perspective that highlighted among multiple things the "LTG conundrum", COAI Director General, SP Kochhar, said the situation places an undue burden on telcos, hindering their financial sustainability and impeding further investments in network enhancements.

"The recent bill introduced in the US Senate is also an acknowledgement of the need for high traffic generating 'Edge Service Providers' to contribute to the costs of delivering affordable broadband to all citizens and corroborates the stance of the Indian telecom sector," according to COAI.

Industry stakeholders also look forward to a collaborative effort with LTGs to develop high-quality networks and a responsible fair-sharing model, ensuring sustainable growth for the entire digital ecosystem. The evolving regulatory landscape is also expected to play a pivotal role in addressing challenges, and providing a supportive framework for innovation while maintaining fair competition, as per COAI.

India's telecom sector witnessed significant developments in 2023, including "remarkable growth" propelled by the nationwide rollout of 5G, setting unprecedented benchmarks.

With over 3.97 lakh of 5G BTS sites established in more than 738 districts until November, India has risen to become a global 5G leader. With 1.148 billion wireless subscribers as of August, the industry has witnessed a 1.9 per cent growth from the previous year, with the average data usage per subscriber soaring to 17.4 GB per month.

COAI said the allocation of the 6 GHz spectrum band holds paramount importance for enhancing the quality and coverage of mobile networks in India. Allotting the full 6 GHz band to 5G communications marks a strategic move to address the escalating demand for data services across the country.

This not only aligns with the rapid growth of data consumption but also positions 5G as a pivotal technology for wide-area applications, including drones, telemedicine, and smart cities, COAI noted. Given that 5G is faster and can handle more data than Wi-Fi, allocating the 6 GHz band is essential to strengthen India's digital infrastructure for future advancements.

"The historic agreement reached at the recent World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 held in Dubai, to open this spectrum band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), vindicates the global acknowledgement of the demand by Indian TSPs to allocate this potent band for vital use in 5G, 5G Advanced and the future 6G," COAI said.

Pending issues, such as the second phase of 5G spectrum allocation, Right of Way (RoW) permissions, high levies and taxes, continue to pose challenges to the telecom sector, it said.

Telecom operators advocated for a more supportive regulatory environment and sought resolution on the outstanding matters to ensure continued success. Additionally, the high cost of commercial electricity tariffs for telecom emerges as a challenge, impacting the sector's investment and growth, the association observed.

There is a pressing need for the government to address these issues to ensure a robust and evolving telecom ecosystem, supporting the nation's economic growth, it said.

Listing out the noteworthy developments in 2023, it said Indian telcos have completed their minimum 5G roll-out obligations in each of the 22 Licensed Service Areas in India in a timespan of just 10 months, leading to positioning India as the second largest 5G network in the world.

"The introduction of the Telecommunications Bill 2023 marked another landmark moment, wherein the government has made enabling provisions in RoW towards ensuring a robust telecom infrastructure and availability of uninterrupted digital connectivity for the citizens," COAI wrote.

With India asserting its global leadership in 5G, the telecom industry anticipates a dynamic evolution of use cases. The industry's expectations hinge on leveraging 5G for a slew of applications and fostering an environment that takes India towards a digitally empowered future. PTI MBI SHW