Ladakh achieves significant progress in strengthening cooperative movement: Shah

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Ladakh has made significant progress in strengthening the cooperative movement, and the Centre has approved computerisation of 10 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) so far.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the minister said, as per the 2011 Census, Ladakh has a total population of 2,74,289, including a rural population of 2,12,280.

The Union Territory is covered by 169 PACS, out of which 129 are currently functional and engaged in PACS-related activities.

"Ladakh has made significant progress in strengthening its cooperative landscape, despite being a sparsely populated region; every panchayat in Ladakh has an operational PACS," Shah said.

Under Phase-1 of the PACS Computerisation Project, 10 PACS of Ladakh have been approved for computerisation so far, five each from Leh and Kargil.

Also, the UT Administration has proposed an additional 23 PACS for computerisation in Phase 2 of the PACS Computerisation Project.

"In line with the national vision of 'Sahakar se Samriddhi' to deepen and expand the cooperative movement, Ladakh has adopted the Model Bye-Laws for PACS, enabling them to undertake over 25 diversified business activities while enhancing transparency, accountability, and governance," Shah said.

Now, PACS can operate as PM-Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSKs), Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), and Common Service Centres (CSCs), among others.

"At present, 10 PACS have applied to open PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra, and 7 PACS are already providing CSC services in Ladakh," the minister said.