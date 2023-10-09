Ladakh gets 2,000 LMPH pasteurisation plant

Leh/Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) A plant that can pasteurise up to 2,000 litres of milk per hour has been established in Ladakh from where milk will be supplied to the local population as well as the armed forces, officials said.

The plant was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brigadier B D Mishra (Retd) at Agling in Leh district recently.

"The milk pasteurisation plant at Agling, with a capacity to pasteurise 2,000 Litres of Milk Per Hour (LMPH), has been set up at a total cost of Rs 4.62 crore," Chairman and Managing Director, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Meenesh Shah, said.

The total milch animal population in Ladakh stands at 46,105 as per the Livestock Census 2019, while milk production is at 117,000 litres per day, according to the integrated survey 2017-18.

Meenesh said pasteurised milk from the plant will also be supplied to Indian Army personnel who are posted in Ladakh. The daily requirement of milk for these personnel is about 50,000 litres, he said.

The plant will provide employment opportunities and help dairy farmers from the Union Territory in generating income, the NDDB CMD said.

He said remunerative returns will be given to milk producers and the end consumer will get milk at an affordable price.

Further, the productivity of animals will be enhanced through appropriate nutrition and breeding-based interventions from 2023-24 to 2027-28, he said.

Meenesh said a milk pasteurisation plant is being set up in Kargil, along with milk procurement targets for 2023-24.

There will be an arrangement with the Indian Army to supply fresh milk to them, and milk booths will be set up at strategic locations, he added.