Lag in smart meter installations; only 99.51 lakh meters installed so far

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Out of the total target of 20.33 crore smart meters sanctioned under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), approximately 99.51 lakh or 4.89 per cent smart meters have been installed in the country, Parliament was informed on Monday.

As per the data shared by the Minister of State (MoS) for Power Shripad Naik, as of February 2, there were 'NIL' installations in Andaman and Nicobar, Delhi, Goa, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Out of the total target of 20.33 crore smart meters sanctioned under RDSS, approximately 99.51 lakh (4.89 per cent) smart meters have been installed in the country, Naik said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The installation of the smart meters is to be completed by the end of the scheme period -- March 31, 2026, he said.

"The installation of smart meters has been affected due to reasons like smart meter being a new concept, there were delays in issue of tenders and establishment of direct debit facility, and collection and validation of data for consumer indexing," Naik said.

It was also affected due to delays in testing and approvals like field installation and integration test, factory acceptance test and likewise, he said.

On the measures being taken to expedite the installation of smart meters, the Minister said regular follow up with the states and distribution utilities through coordination meetings, conferences is being carried out by the Ministry of Power on the progress of tendering, award and physical progress of the smart meter works.

Advisories have been issued for installation of check meters for up-to 5 per cent of the smart meters installed and mandatorily in case of complaints related to Smart meters.

Besides, smart meter advisories and standard operating procedures (SoPs) have been set up prioritizing installation of smart meters in government establishments, government colonies and industrial and commercial categories of consumers and other high load consumers.

Based on successful demonstrations in the above category of consumers, smart meter installation may be rolled out for other consumers. SoP also prescribes for regular consumer engagement exercise in respect of Smart meters and its benefits so as to build consumer confidence, Naik said.