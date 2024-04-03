Lakshmi Machine Works hands over major component of launch vehicle to ISRO

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Apr 3 (PTI) The Advanced Technology Centre of Lakshmi Machine Works has handed over an indigenously developed component of launch vehicles, known as the ogive payload fairing, to space agency ISRO, the company said on Wednesday.

The payload fairing is the uppermost structure of a launch vehicle which carries the satellite into orbit, and ogive refers to the tapered/pointed shape in front.

Coimbatore-headquartered Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) is a leading manufacturer of industrial equipment. The company had set up a separate vertical LMW Advanced Technology Centre in 2010 to produce composite structural products for the space and aviation sectors.

On Tuesday, the LMW Advanced Technology Centre successfully delivered the country's first private-industry-realised composite ogive payload fairing for the upcoming GSLV-Mk III project for the Bengaluru headquartered space agency, a company statement said.

Carbon Composites are the most preferred material in the making of such payload fairing. The ogive payload fairing developed by LMW ATC is 10.75 metres tall and 5 metres in diameter.

Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S Somanath, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Director S Unnikrishnan Nair and LMW Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu were present during the handing over ceremony.

"LMW will always be there to support ISRO which has put India on the global map," Jayavarthanavelu said on the occasion, and assured that LMW would extend all its support to future projects of ISRO.

The LMW Advanced Technology Centre had earlier contributed to the country's prestigious Chandrayaan-3 Mission by conducting the assembly, structural testing, non-destructive testing, etc.

The Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) had also played a crucial role in the GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission successfully launched in February by ISRO for which it produced the composite sandwich panels. The ATC also played a role in the assembly of the payload adaptor for the vehicle, the statement added. PTI VIJ ANE