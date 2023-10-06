Lam Research evinces interest in setting up new lab in Karnataka, says Minister M B Patil

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (PTI) Chip-making tools supplier Lam Research has expressed interest in setting up a new lab in Karnataka, the office of Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil has said.

Patil, currently leading a delegation to the US to attract investment into the state, held a discussion with the company’s management representatives in this regard in San Francisco on Thursday, according to a statement released by the minister's office.

Lam Research has already established a presence in Karnataka since the year 2000 and its campus here is focusing on hardware engineering, global operations management, and software development support, the statement said.

"During the State Level Single Window Committee meeting held in September, the company secured approval to set up Engineering, R&D, Testing and Tool Prototyping for capital goods for the manufacturing of semiconductors and displays. It plans to invest Rs 236 crore in this project," it said.

Meanwhile, space monitoring firm LeoLabs intends to set up a Centre of Excellence for research in space technology in Karnataka, the statement said. The company’s management representatives held discussions with Patil on Thursday in this regard. PTI AMP RS ANE