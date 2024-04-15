Lam Research signs MoU with ISM, IISc to upskill future semiconductor workforce

Bengaluru, Apr 15 (PTI) NASDAQ-listed Lam Research Corp on Monday announced signing of a tripartite MoU with the India Semiconductor Mission and Indian Institute of Science for broad deployment of 'Semiverse Solutions' to develop the country's semiconductor manufacturing workforce.

Initially announced as part of a joint statement and factsheet issued by the governments of the United States and India at the White House in June 2023, this MoU signals the successful completion of the pilot in partnership with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and establishes a framework for expansion to multiple universities across India, a release said.

Lam is donating nearly USD 29 million (INR 241 crore) in software licences over the next two years to enable 2,800 students, while India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is supporting the establishment of infrastructure and operational costs.

IISc will "Train-the-Trainers" at the selected universities, while Lam will deploy a dedicated team of employees to support the expansion across the country, it said.

"As India takes bold steps to establish a semiconductor industry, a virtual-physical fabrication world made possible with Semiverse Solutions will be critical to rapidly scale a workforce to meet industry demand," Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice-President and General Manager at Lam Research India said.

Semiverse Solutions leverages the full strength of Lam's portfolio, including its capabilities in virtual technology, processing, and simulations, to deliver a boundary-less virtual learning and collaboration platform that fosters creativity and drives innovation with a significantly reduced cost and carbon footprint.

Along with SEMulator3D, Lam's platform formed the cornerstone of the jointly developed curriculum for the pilot course that trained 35 engineers over a six-month period.

Combined with programme management and course curriculum customization, this programme is targeted to educate up to 60,000 Indian engineers in semiconductor fabrication technologies, over a ten-year period. PTI KSU SS