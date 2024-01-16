Lamborghini posts record sales of 103 units in India last year

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Italian super luxury automaker Automobili Lamborghini on Tuesday said it crossed the 100 units annual sales mark for the first time in India in 2023, posting record sales of 103 units for the year.

Advertisment

In a double delight, Automobili Lamborghini, which sells luxury cars with prices starting from Rs 3.8 crore in India, recorded all-time high sales of 10,112 units globally in 2023 with a 10 per cent increase over 2022, according to a company statement.

The company sold 103 units in India last year, it added. In 2022, Lamborghini India had sold a record 92 units, growing at 33 per cent from the previous year.

Its previous best-ever sales in the country were in 2021 at 69 units. Before that, its best sales were in 2019 when it sold a total of 52 units.

Lamborghini said in 2023 the US continued to be its top market with 3,000 cars delivered, followed by Germany (961 units), China (845 units), the UK (801 cars), Japan (660 vehicles), the Middle East (496), South Korea (434), Italy (409), Canada (357), Australia (263), France & Monaco (255), Switzerland (211) and Taiwan (131).

The company, which marked its 60th anniversary of foundation in 2023, said for the first time, it delivered more than 10,000 cars in a single year. PTI RKL MR SHW