Lamborghini reports record sales in India in 2024, sold 113 units

New Delhi: Italian super luxury automaker Automobili Lamborghini on Friday said its sales increased 10 per cent to 113 units last year as compared with 2023.

The company said it was the company's best-ever sales performance in India.

Globally, the carmaker delivered a total of 10,687 cars last year, a 6 per cent growth over 2023, it added.

"2024 was a year of continuous growth for Automobili Lamborghini, in line with the positive trend of the last several years: an accomplishment that reflects the increasingly strong bond we have with our customers and the growing interest in our brand shown by new generations,” Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said.

In a period of transformation, the automaker has introduced models that earned the seal of approval, he added.

The results highlight the success of strategically balancing supply and demand, along with a well-calibrated order portfolio, strengthening the brand’s desirability and the residual value of products, Winkelmann said.

The company witnessed growth in all major markets last year. It sold 4,227 cars in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa); 3,712 units in America; and 2,748 units in the APAC (Asia–Pacific) region.