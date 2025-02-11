Land acquisition major challenge for setting up solar parks: Shripad Naik

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Acquisition of large land parcels is a major challenge for developing solar parks in the country, Union Minister Shripad Naik said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy said 18 solar parks have been developed in the country as of December 31, 2024.

"The major challenges for development of solar parks are acquisition of large tract of land and timely development of transmission system. Land being a state subject, the land-related challenges are taken up with the state governments," he said.

The states have also been requested to identify suitable government land for the installation of renewable energy (RE) projects.

Further, he said the transmission-related challenges are taken up with the Central Transmission Utility (CTU), Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and the State Transmission Utilities (STU) of the concerned state.

Review meetings are conducted to resolve the issues, the minister said.