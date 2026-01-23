Land identified for MSMEs in 14 UP districts: UP Minister Rakesh Sachan

Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has identified land parcels in around 14 districts for setting up micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with concessional rates for less-developed regions, state MSME minister Rakesh Sachan said on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Expo (UPITEX) 2026 here, Sachan said land will be allotted through an option-based mechanism.

"The base rate has been fixed at Rs 2,500 per square metre, while industries in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand will get a 25 per cent rebate and land at Rs 2,000 per square metre," Sachan said.

He said, "Land will be allotted at Rs 2,500 per square metre in Madhyanchal and at Rs 3,000 per square metre in Pashchimanchal." The minister also announced that industrial parks will be set up in all 75 districts of the state, with 100 acres earmarked in each district.

"Offices of departments related to employment generation and industry will be housed within these parks," he said.

Sachan said MSMEs are central to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Developed India" and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's goal of making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy. He noted that the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, launched in Uttar Pradesh in 2018, has since been adopted nationally.

He said government banks have extended financial support to skilled youth who earlier lacked capital to start enterprises.

Sachan said the state will shortly launch One District One Cuisine (ODOC) on the occasion of UP Day, on the lines of ODOP.

The fourth edition of UPITEX, a five-day event aimed at promoting trade, industry, MSMEs and entrepreneurship, began at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Friday. The expo, being organised by the Uttar Pradesh State Chapter of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) along with ODOP and Invest UP, has over 400 exhibitors, according to an official statement.

Jatinder Singh, deputy secretary general of PHDCCI, said UPITEX has emerged as a platform for sustained engagement between industry, policymakers and markets, reflecting Uttar Pradesh's growing attractiveness for investment, it stated.

Rajesh Nigam, co-chair of the UP State Chapter of PHDCCI, said the expo is focused on creating business opportunities for MSMEs, startups and traditional industries, adding that the response on the opening day has been encouraging, it added.

UPITEX 2026 will continue till January 27.