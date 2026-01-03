Land revenue collection from hydropower developers, a legitimate right of Himachal: CM

Shimla, Jan 3 (PTI) All operational hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh must adhere to regulations and ensure timely payment of land revenue, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday while chairing a meeting with developers of hydropower projects in the state.

The chief minister said the state is blessed with abundant natural resources, further emphasising that it was the responsibility of hydropower project developers, operating in the state to pay land revenue, which is a legitimate right of the state.

Discussions could be held to rationalise rates for land revenue payment, he added.

It was informed that a meeting regarding hydropower projects of 25 MW capacity would be held on January 12 under the chairmanship of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister highlighted that the state government was committed to ensuring optimal utilisation of Himachal Pradesh's resources for the welfare and development of its people.

He assured that the government would also provide effective solutions to the challenges faced by hydropower developers.

He said the government has demanded permanent membership for the state in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects and early release of Rs 6,500 crore as financial and energy arrears due for the period from 1966 to 2011. PTI BPL TRB