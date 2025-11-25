Landlocked states to receive focused support under export promotion mission: Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the recently approved Rs 25,060 crore export promotion mission would incorporate targeted schemes to help landlocked states enhance their competitiveness in the export sector.

He also called for a strong centre-state partnership to boost export growth.

The minister was addressing the fourth Board of Trade (BoT) meeting here, a commerce ministry statement said.

The board, reconstituted in 2019, serves as an apex advisory body on policy measures related to the Foreign Trade Policy.

He said that based on inputs from states, the ministry would work closely with relevant agencies to identify effective and timely solutions to emerging challenges.

Goyal stated that the Export Promotion Mission would incorporate targeted schemes to help landlocked states enhance their competitiveness in the export sector.

To address global uncertainties at the trade front, the government, on November 12, approved an export promotion mission with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for six financial years, beginning 2025-26, to help exporters deal with high tariffs imposed by the US.

The mission will be implemented through two sub-schemes -- Niryat Protsahan (Rs 10,401 crore) and Niryat Disha (Rs 14,659 crore).

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Telangana are among the landlocked states.

Goyal reiterated that India's export strategy now focuses on market diversification, logistics reforms, MSME empowerment and technology adoption - critical pillars for deepening integration with global value chains and positioning India as a competitive and trusted trading partner.

He also urged states to actively share their successful models and best practices, particularly in areas such as Ease of Doing Business and Single Window clearance systems.

Extending the RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) scheme until 31 March 2026 for all eligible export categories provides exporters with greater predictability.

Speaking at the BoT meeting, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal highlighted the ministry's commitment to expanding digital public infrastructure for trade, ensuring faster resolution of trade-related issues, and improving inter-agency coordination to enhance export competitiveness.

The meeting witnessed participation from Ministers of various State Governments, senior officials from the Government of India and States/UTs, Export Promotion Councils, industry associations and a large number of exporters and trade experts.

The meeting was important as the country's exports fell by a steep 11.8 per cent to USD 34.38 billion in October due to the impact of high US tariffs, while the trade deficit widened to a record high of USD 41.68 billion, mainly due to a jump in gold imports.

During April-October this fiscal, exports increased marginally by 0.63 per cent to USD 254.25 billion, and imports rose 6.37 per cent to USD 451.08 billion. PTI RR RR MR