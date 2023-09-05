Lantmännen partners TCS to transform IT infrastructure

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Indian technology major Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday said it has entered a multi-year partnership with agriculture and bio-energy company Lantmännen Ekonomisk Förening (Lantmännen) to transform their IT infrastructure.

TCS on Tuesday said they will harmonise Lantmännen's digital workplace to support hybrid working for all users, and transform Lantmännen's global service desk to deliver 24x7 multi-lingual support.

The IT company will also leverage its strong local presence in Sweden and across the Nordics, to deliver the services.

TCS Nordics Regional Head Avinash Limaye said: "This strategic partnership with Lantmännen... will leverage the power of digital innovation and collaboration to build more resilience and agility in their infrastructure landscape.

"TCS will offer its deep domain knowledge and technology expertise to help Lantmännen drive transformation and growth." TCS has been present in the Nordic region since 1991 and currently has over 20,000 employees supporting leading enterprises in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark to drive growth and transformation. PTI GRJ DRR