Large enterprises lead PM-VBRY visibility; start-ups, micro businesses lag: Report

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Awareness about the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana is high among large firms, while it is lower in startups and micro businesses, a report said on Monday.

The TeamLease Services report - Employer Perspectives on the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana - is based on a survey with over 1,200 employers across 23 industries. It has revealed that while 81 per cent of employers report some awareness of the scheme, this is largely concentrated among large organisations, and in contrast, start-ups and micro businesses show only 5.4 per cent understanding.

Although 56 per cent of surveyed employers plan to expand their workforce in the second half of FY26, awareness among this growth-oriented segment stands at 60.4 per cent, pointing to an opportunity to better connect active hiring demand with the scheme, the report said.

Support for skill development leads as the strongest driver, cited by 51.8 per cent of employers, well ahead of direct hiring incentives at 18.6 per cent, indicating a focus on strengthening job readiness and productivity.

This long-term perspective also extends to workforce stability, with 39.7 per cent of employers valuing job retention incentives to maintain consistent performance.

Workforce formalisation is important for 29.9 per cent of respondents, particularly for organisations seeking stronger compliance, structured employment practices, and improved access to formal credit channels, it added.

Awareness is also varied across organisational roles, with compensation and benefits teams demonstrating the highest understanding at 71.7 per cent, followed by talent acquisition professionals at 68.4 per cent, while HR generalists report lower awareness at 44.4 per cent.

"India's workforce stands at a pivotal juncture where transformation depends on both awareness and action. Our survey highlights that while many employers know of PM-VBRY, 19 per cent remain entirely unaware, creating uneven engagement across sectors.

"Addressing these gaps can unlock disproportionate value, enabling organisations to strengthen capability, improve retention, and shape a resilient, future-ready workforce that translates policy intent into sustainable economic and social outcomes," TeamLease Services Senior Vice President Balasubramanian A added. PTI SM BAL BAL