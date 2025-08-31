LaRiSa targets 50 hotels, resorts in 3 years; eyes international expansion

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Hospitality player LaRiSa is pursuing expansion, targeting to have 50 properties in its portfolio in the next three years, Owner & Director Priya Thakur said.

The company, which has 34 hotels and resorts in India in its portfolio, is looking at not only domestic destinations but also international sites in Sri Lanka, Thailand and Dubai.

In an interview to PTI, Thakur said, "I think in the next three years, we should be able to touch about 50 from 34 at present".

Randhir Narayan, Director, LaRiSa Hotels & Resorts, shared that the hospitality player is eyeing international expansion in markets including Sri Lanka, Thailand and Dubai.

The company operates resorts and hotels in the luxury and mid-market segment. It has a portfolio of 34 properties in India, out of which, 6 are owned, 5 are on a revenue sharing basis, and the remaining are on management contract.