Larsen bags 'significant' order from Hindustan Shipyard

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said it has bagged a 'significant' order from Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) for part construction of two Fleet Support Ships (FSS).

Orders in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore range are classified as 'significant' by the company.

"Precision Engineering Systems business vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won a prestigious order for part construction of two Fleet Support Ships (FSS) from Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL), with Indian Navy being the end user of the vessels," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Indian Navy had signed a contract with HSL for the design and construction of five FSS for the Indian Navy in August last year.

FSS are specialised naval vessels, which provide logistics and material support to the naval task force at sea. With more than 220 metre in length and approximately 45,000 tonne displacement, FSS would be amongst the largest vessels in the Indian Naval fleet.

L&T will construct the two FSS at its greenfield shipyard at Kattupalli, near Chennai on the east coast. It is the country's most modern shipyard, designed in-house and built to globally benchmarked technological practices.