Larsen & Toubro arm gets Bhogapuram International Airport project in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its arm L&T Construction has secured a large order to construct the greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport project in Andhra Pradesh.

The company did not disclose the order value. However, according to its classification, large orders value in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore.

The project will initially be developed to handle 6 MPA (million passengers per annum) capacity to be further enhanced to the capacity of 12 MPA, L&T said in a statement.

The Buildings & Factories & Transportation Infrastructure businesses of L&T Construction have secured a large project from the GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited for the engineering, procurement and construction of the airport project.

"The key development works includes cut & fill works, terminal works with airports systems, ATC tower, airfield development works (south runway 3,800 m length, apron, taxiways, airfield ground lighting, fuel hydrant works and other facilities), landside facilities (roads, landscapes, etc.), utilities & other support facilities," the statement said.

Larsen & Toubro is presently executing the construction works of major airports at Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Navi Mumbai.