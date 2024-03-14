Larsen & Toubro bags major gas pipeline project in Middle East

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Homegrown Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday announced bagging a major order gas pipeline project in the Middle East region.

The scope of work comprises Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of two new pipelines along with associated work parallel to the existing pipeline corridor, the infrastructure major said in a statement.

The major onshore gas pipeline project has been received by the company's hydrocarbon vertical L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH, it said.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Energy), L&T, said, "This is the largest cross-country pipeline EPC project awarded to us till date and we are excited to bring our expertise to this strategic project." The company did not provide any financial details of the project.

As per its classification, a major category order is valued in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

L&T is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. PTI ABI DR