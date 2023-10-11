Larsen & Toubro bags mega project in Middle East

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its hydrocarbon business has bagged a mega onshore project from a client in the Middle East.

Advertisment

While L&T did not disclose the exact value of the contract, it counts an order as 'mega' when it is valued above Rs 7,000 crore.

The scope of work involves engineering, procurement and construction of gas compression plants consisting of gas inlet facilities, compression system for gas compression facilities in new onshore facilities and its integration with existing plants, it said in a statement.

The project has been bagged by L&T Energy Hydrocarbon.

The company further said that in a bid to cater to the power supply requirements of the gas compression plants, three 230 kV extra high voltage substations will be set up by the power transmission and distribution arm of L&T Construction. PTI SID ANU ANU