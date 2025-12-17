Larsen & Toubro bags multi-crore projects

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has bagged multi-crore projects, including the development of a museum at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

The company, in an exchange filing, said its buildings & factories business vertical has recently won multiple orders (large) in India. The company categorises orders worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore as large.

L&T stated the projects included an order from Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation to construct Advait Lok, a cultural and spiritual museum at Omkareshwar.

"The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order entails the development of a state-of-the-art global museum, distinguished by large-scale intricate stone carvings and glass fibre reinforced concrete architectural elements," the filing said.

The museum is to showcase the life and philosophy of Acharya Shankar through curated exhibits.

The company will also be involved in architectural finishes, mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, external development including parking facilities, and operations and maintenance for five years. The project is to be delivered in three years.

The vertical has also received an EPC order from the state government of Assam for redevelopment of R G Baruah Sports Complex located at Sarusajai in Guwahati.

The project involves the construction of a FIFA-compliant football stadium with a seating capacity of 25,000. In addition, the project includes developing a range of sports and allied facilities. The project is to be delivered in 27 months.

The business has secured another order from a reputed developer for the construction of luxury high-rise residential towers in Mumbai. PTI SID MR