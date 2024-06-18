Larsen & Toubro bags 'significant' orders in Hyderabad, Mumbai

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its Buildings and Factories (B&F) vertical has secured multiple orders in the 'significant' category.

The orders have been secured from clients in Hyderabad and Mumbai, the company said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the order value. However, according to its project classification, significant orders value in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. PTI ABI DR