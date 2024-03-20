Larsen & Toubro buys 1.20 cr units of National Highways Infra Trust for Rs 149 cr

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Wednesday bought 1.20 crore units of National Highways Infra Trust for Rs 149.65 crore through an open market transaction.

The National Highways Infra Trust is an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) sponsored by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Larsen & Toubro purchased 1.20 crore units, amounting to 11.02 per cent unitholding in the National Highways Infra Trust.

The units were picked up at an average price of Rs 124.71 per unit, taking the deal value to Rs 149.65 crore.

Details of the sellers of National Highways Infra Trust units could not be ascertained.

Units of National Highways Infra Trust gained marginally to close at Rs 124.53 per unit on the NSE. PTI HG DRR