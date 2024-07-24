Larsen & Toubro PAT rises 12 pc to Rs 2,786 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday posted a 12 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 2,786 crore in the June quarter, on the back of higher revenues.

The company has achieved consolidated revenues of Rs 55,120 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, registering a year-on-year growth of 15 per cent with a robust execution witnessed in the projects and manufacturing portfolio on the back of a large order book, Larsen and Toubro said in a statement.

International revenues during the quarter at Rs 26,248 crore constituted 48 per cent of the total revenues.

Further, the company received orders worth Rs 70,936 crore at the group level during the quarter, registering a growth of 8 per cent, aided by the strong ordering momentum in the Middle East.

Homegrown L&T is one of the largest infrastructure companies with presence in over 50 countries.