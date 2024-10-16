Larsen & Toubro secures significant order for design, construction of Agra Metro

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has bagged a significant order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (UPMRCL) for the design and construction of Agra Metro.

The project has been bagged by the heavy civil infrastructure vertical of L&T, the infrastructure major said in a filing to BSE.

The company classifies a 'significant order' as orders valued between Rs 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore.

The company has "secured an order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (UPMRCL) for the design and construction of Agra Metro Phase 1, Line-2," the filing said.

The stretch will run from Agra Cantonment to Kalindi Vihar.

The project, which will mark a key milestone in increasing urban mobility in Agra, is to be completed within 30 months.

"L&T remains at the forefront of urban infrastructure development and contributing to the modernisation of India's metro networks in line with its strategic goals," S V Desai, Whole-time Director & Sr Executive Vice President (Infrastructure), L&T said.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational which operates across multiple geographies. PTI SID DR