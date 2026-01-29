New Delhi (PTI): Shares of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday climbed nearly 4 per cent after the company's consolidated revenue from operations in the October-December quarter rose by 10 per cent.

The stock rallied 3.66 per cent to settle at Rs 3,932.45 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.38 per cent to Rs 3,960.

At the NSE, it climbed 3.66 per cent to end at Rs 3,932.90.

The company's market valuation surged Rs 19,093.07 crore to Rs 5,40,940.30 crore.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the October-December period rose by 10 per cent to Rs 71,450 crore, over Rs 64,668 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE on Wednesday.

"The company for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, reported consolidated revenues of Rs 71,450 crore, a y-o-y growth of 10 per cent, driven by steady execution progress across the various businesses within the projects and manufacturing portfolio," the company said.

Larsen & Toubro reported a 4.2 per cent drop in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,215 crore in the December quarter due to one-time provision for employee benefits related to new labour codes.

The company posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 3,359 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in the filing.

The total consolidated PAT for the quarter includes a one-time material provision of Rs 1,191 crore towards employee benefits arising from the implementation of the new labour codes, which has been classified under exceptional items, it said.

As of December 31, 2025, the Group's consolidated order book reached Rs 7,33,161 crore -- a 30 per cent increase from December 2024 -- with international orders making up 49 per cent of the overall order book.