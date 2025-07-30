Larsen & Toubro shares jump nearly 5 pc post Q1 earnings; mkt valuation climbs Rs 23,388 cr

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Shares of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) jumped nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday after the firm reported a 29.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the June quarter of this fiscal year.

The stock climbed 4.87 per cent to settle at Rs 3,665.15 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.43 per cent to Rs 3,685.

At the NSE, the stock surged 4.68 per cent to Rs 3,659.20.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

The company's market valuation jumped by Rs 23,387.99 crore to Rs 5,04,089.86 crore.

Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday reported a 29.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,617.19 crore during the June quarter, driven by strong overseas order growth.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 2,785.72 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the April-June period increased to Rs 63,678.92 crore, over Rs 55,119.82 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company achieved "consolidated revenues of Rs 63,679 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, registering a Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth of 16 per cent with healthy execution witnessed in its key projects and manufacturing portfolio".