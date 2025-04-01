Larsen & Toubro wins large orders in India, overseas

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said it has won large orders in both domestic and overseas markets.

The orders have been bagged by the power transmission and distribution vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the company said in a filing to BSE.

L&T classifies 'large' orders as those with a value between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The company has won an order for setting up a gas-insulated substation in the Western part of the country and another order for the turnkey construction of a transmission line associated with the evacuation of power in the same region, according to the filing.

In Saudi Arabia, the vertical has received orders for setting up two 380kV overhead lines.

The combined length of these transmission lines exceeds 130 route kilometre and is meant to ensure reliable power supply to the key townships around Riyadh.

The vertical has also received orders in the UAE and Qatar.

Further to this, additional orders have been received for ongoing projects in India and Oman.

These orders indicate the continued momentum in investments related to efficient grid infrastructure in India and abroad and underscore customer confidence in L&T's capabilities, the filing said. PTI SID DR