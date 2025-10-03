Larsen & Toubro's Buildings & Factories vertical bags orders worth Rs 5,000-10,000 cr

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured a "major" orders in the domestic market.

In a regulatory filing the company said its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured an order for one of the largest proposed IT parks with a development of 5.9 million sq feet at Bengaluru.

According to the company's project classification, the 'major' order values between Rs 5,000 crore-10,000 crore.

The company, however, did not disclose the name of the company it has received the order from.

The order will be executed on a lump sum turnkey basis and to be delivered in two phases, it added.

The order reinforces L&T’s track record and proven expertise in delivering complex and large-scale office space projects with stringent timelines, the filing said.

The business has also secured an order to construct a mixed-use development project in Mumbai. The project is to be executed within a timeline of 45 months, the filing further noted. PTI SID DRR