Laser Power & Infra gets Sebi nod for Rs 1,200-crore IPO

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) Laser Power & Infra Ltd (LPIL), a Kolkata-based integrated manufacturer of power cables and conductors, has received market regulator Sebi’s approval to raise Rs 1,200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth up to Rs 400 crore, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards pre-payment or repayment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings amounting to Rs 600 crore, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 1988, Laser Power & Infra operates across manufacturing and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) segments, catering to the power transmission and distribution sector.

Its clients include Indian Railways, several power distribution companies in Odisha and private EPC players.

As of March 31, 2025, the company operates three manufacturing units in West Bengal with a combined installed capacity of 73,100 metric tonnes. Two units are located at Dhulagarh, while the third is at Kharagpur, manufacturing a range of high-tension and low-tension power cables, conductors and aluminium wire rods. PTI BSM RBT