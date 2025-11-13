LAT Aviation's UAV 'almost ready for flight', expected to have 60-min range: Deepinder Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Eternal (formerly Zomato) Founder Deepinder Goyal on Thursday said his aerospace venture's electric unmanned aerial vehicle is almost ready for test flight, and it is expected to have a range of 60 minutes with the potential to fly between Mumbai and Pune.

Founded in January 2025 by Deepinder Goyal and Surobhi Das, LAT Aerospace is building a new generation of Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) aircraft - engineered to operate from compact air-stops rather than conventional airports.

Goyal took to X to share an update on LAT Aerospace.

"Our first uSTOL technology demonstrator is ready. Today, we have a fully-electric, fixed-wing UAV, built from scratch and almost ready for flight. To make this possible in just a few months, we built our entire flight lab from scratch.

"Every bench, every tool, every fixture (is) designed to push the aircraft closer to flight every single day. This aircraft is designed to takeoff in 40 meters (thanks to a massive CL of 5 which is more than 2x of what you see on most aircraft). Endurance of 60 minutes. With a range of being able to cruise autonomously from Mumbai to Pune," he stated in the post.

Goyal further informed that LAT Aviation's research on hybrid-electric propulsion is already in full swing, and the company has also started building a team to begin development on its own gas turbine engines.

"This is one of the hardest engineering challenges possible. Our team is relentlessly at it to make this a reality before the turn of this decade," he stated.

LAT Aviation is a separate entity and is not part of Eternal, which owns businesses, including Zomato and Blinkit. PTI RSN RSN SHW