Latent View Analytics reports Q4 consolidated profit of Rs 51.25 cr

Chennai, May 3 (PTI) Digital analytics consulting and solutions provider, Latent View Analytics Ltd, reported a consolidated profit of Rs 51.25 crore for the January–March 2025 quarter, the company said.
The city-headquartered company had registered a profit of Rs 45.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
For the full year ending March 31, 2025, consolidated profit stood at Rs 173.49 crore, up from Rs 158.64 crore a year ago.
Commenting on the performance, CEO Rajan Sethuraman said, "We are pleased to report our ninth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, with a 1.9 per cent sequential increase and a 35.3 per cent year-on-year growth." "This consistent performance—despite a challenging macroeconomic environment—demonstrates the strength of our business fundamentals and the depth of our client relationships," he added in a company statement issued on Saturday.
Looking ahead to FY26, he said the company has outlined three strategic initiatives—first, deepening and expanding existing client relationships through targeted upselling; second, establishing an AI Centre of Excellence to deliver cutting-edge AI-driven solutions; and third, accelerating growth through strategic partnerships.
Total consolidated income for the quarter grew to Rs 253.29 crore, up from Rs 187.45 crore in the same period last year.
For FY25, the company’s total income rose to Rs 916.78 crore, compared to Rs 714.38 crore in FY24.
Chief Financial Officer Rajan Venkatesan noted, "We have surpassed a major milestone, with FY25 revenue exceeding USD 100 million—testament to our disciplined focus on sustainable and profitable growth. Since our IPO, we've delivered 142 per cent revenue growth, reflecting the strength of our business model and execution strategy." "As we move into FY26, we will focus on strategic investments to build a future-ready organisation that delivers consistent, differentiated, and long-term value for all stakeholders," he added.