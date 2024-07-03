LatentView Analytics completes acquisition of Decision Point

Chennai, Jul 3 (PTI) Digital analytics consulting and solutions provider LatentView Analytics has completed the acquisition of Decision Point Analysis, a global leader in Artificial Intelligence Business Transformation and a Revenue Growth Management (RGM) solution provider.

The strategic acquisition provides LatentView with growth opportunities and Revenue Growth Management and GenAI solutions, for global brands engaged in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) vertical.

"We are excited to complete the acquisition of Decision Point Analytics as per the agreed terms set earlier in the year. Decision Point's strength in the CPG practice, especially in Revenue Growth Management Solutions opens new doors...," LatentView Analytics CEO Rajan Sethuraman said in a company statement on Wednesday.

"Over the last few months, we have had several engaging joint selling opportunities with Decision Point and are fully energized to drive synergistic growth," he added.

Decision Point Analytics has over a decade of experience in developing Artificial Intelligence powered solutions. It has over 300 employees worldwide.

"We are thrilled to become a part of the LatentView family. We look forward to the next phase of our journey, unlocking synergies as we take our Revenue Growth Management and GenAI solutions to enterprises across North America and Europe, powered by the LatentView's Go-To-Market strategy," Decision Point Founder-CEO Ravi Shankar said.

LatentView Analytics CFO Rajan Venkatesan said, "with the closing of this acquisition, we have fully utilised the funds raised during the Initial Public Offering. The acquisition underscores our commitment to CPG as a focus vertical." "We are already seeing significant revenue and cost synergy opportunities and remain committed to investing for growing this vertical," he added. PTI VIJ VIJ SS