LatentView appoints Remadevi Thottathil as its Chief HR officer

Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI) LatentView Analytics has appointed Remadevi Thottathil as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), the company announced on Wednesday.

With over two decades of experience in talent management, leadership, and organizational development, Thottathil will lead LatentView's HR strategy, employee engagement, talent acquisition, and related functions.

"As LatentView continues to drive innovation and industry leadership, we strongly believe our growth lies in the strength and talent of our people. Remadevi's expertise in building inclusive cultures and aligning people strategies with business goals will be instrumental as we grow and innovate in the analytics space," said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView Analytics, in a statement.

Before this role, Thottathil served as the CHRO at Bahwan CyberTek. Notably, she was the first woman commissioned as an officer in the Indian Navy, serving as an air traffic control officer for military aviation, the company said in a release.