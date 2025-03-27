Latur civic body's 2025-26 budget allots funds for social welfare, infrastructure projects

Latur, Mar 27 (PTI) The Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC) earmarked funds for several social welfare and infrastructure projects, including Rs 305.19 crore for an underground drainage system and Rs 259.22 crore for a water supply scheme, in its budget for 2025-26 presented on Thursday.

Civic commissioner Babasaheb Manohare presented the budget for the next fiscal and as per estimates, the LMC is expected to receive a total revenue of Rs 1,064.07 crore, of which Rs 1,063.90 crore will be allocated for various schemes and initiatives.

The municipal body is projected to have a surplus of Rs 17 lakh at the end of the next financial year.

Manohare highlighted key revenue sources, estimating Rs 200.63 crore in revenue income, Rs 46.88 crore from extraordinary receipts, Rs 125.97 crore from loans and funds, Rs 40.70 crore from various government welfare schemes, Rs 224.35 crore in capital receipts, Rs 285.10 crore in central grants.

These add up to an expected income of Rs 1,064.07 crore for the upcoming financial year.

Despite the anticipated revenue, the LMC has outlined major expenditures: Rs 236.24 crore in revenue expenses, Rs 69.67 crore in extraordinary expenses, Rs 125.97 crore for loan repayments and funds, Rs 62.28 crore for government welfare schemes and Rs 284.64 crore for capital expenditure, among others.

In total, Rs 1,063.90 crore is expected to be spent during 2025-26, leaving an estimated surplus of Rs 17 lakh.

The corporation has earmarked funds for several social welfare and infrastructure projects, including shelter homes for the homeless, PM Street Vendor's Self-Reliant Fund, expanded healthcare services, primary urban health centres, Janani Rath initiative (maternal health transport), advanced eye screening units and dental clinics, major investments in PM Awas Yojana and Ramai Awas Yojana.

The LMC is actively working on waste processing in the city, with 150 metric tons of waste being processed daily at the Varvanti Waste Depot, according to the budget documents.

The budget also includes provisions for strengthening municipal schools, ensuring students receive uniforms, educational materials and digital learning resources. Furthermore, lifts will be installed in the municipal headquarters for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, with necessary financial provisions made for this facility.

Under the AMRUT 2.0 initiative, an enhanced water supply project has been approved with an allocation of Rs 259.22 crore. A sum of Rs 305.19 crore has been allocated for an underground drainage system. Also, Rs 294.67 crore has been earmarked for Phase 2 of an underground sewerage project.

Commissioner Manohare emphasized the corporation is committed to enhancing civic amenities, maintaining cleanliness and aesthetics, and prioritizing education, healthcare, and water supply for the people of Latur, a city located in central Maharashtra. PTI COR RSY