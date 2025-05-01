Latur to get well-equipped hospital, industrial growth gathering pace in district: Minister

Latur, May 1 (PTI) Maharashtra's Latur district is scaling new heights across various sectors, including industry, and the BJP-led Mahayuti government remains firmly committed to its holistic development, state minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale said on Thursday.

Bhosale, who holds the PWD (excluding public enterprises) portfolio and is also the guardian minister for Latur, said several ambitious schemes are being implemented in the district under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

He was addressing a gathering after taking part in a flag hoisting ceremony at the District Sports Complex in the city on the occasion of Maharashtra's 66th Foundation Day.

The minister paid heartfelt tributes to people who lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam town of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 and offered condolences to their families.

A state of the art district hospital will soon be established in Latur, resolving a long-pending issue. Advanced cardiac and neurological treatment facilities have already commenced at the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital, and primary health centres in rural areas are also being strengthened, Bhosale maintained.

To ensure prompt aid reaches the needy, Chief Minister Assistance Cells (Mukhyamantri Sahayata Nidhi Kaksha) are being set up in every district. These cells will simplify the application process, documentation, and follow-ups for government aid, especially for the poor, disabled, critically ill patients, and disaster-affected families, he informed.

A significant number of students from Scheduled Castes have benefited from the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Swadhar Yojana, the BJP minister noted.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), a fruit orchard plantation scheme is being implemented to promote horticulture. New irrigation projects and water conservation initiatives under the 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan' are also underway in the central Maharashtra district, he said.

Campaigns such as desilting of dams, silt-use in fields, and the 'Amrutdhara' water initiative are progressing. To address potential water scarcity, an action plan worth Rs 17.70 crore for rural areas and Rs 3.16 crore for urban settlements has been approved, the minister noted.

"Latur is witnessing a new chapter in industrial development and investment. Multiple agreements were signed with industrial groups during District Investment Council meetings, creating local employment opportunities for the youth," Bhosale said.

The development of Latur airport is being fast-tracked to boost connectivity, he maintained.

Latur district enthusiastically participated in the 100-day action plan envisioned by Chief Minister Fadnavis, accelerating developmental works and resolving people's grievances, Bhosale emphasised. PTI COR RSY