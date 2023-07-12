Launch of Chandrayaan-3 set to raise level of India's international collaborations: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The upcoming launch of Chandrayaan-3 is set to raise the level of India's international collaborations, including that between India and the US, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

India, with its rapid strides in areas of emerging technologies, has emerged as an "equal", and its relationship with the US is about collaboration, mutual cooperation, and shared vision, Singh said.

"We are today equal collaborators... while India looks up to the US for collaboration I have the courage to say, the US also looks up to us with equal enthusiasm," Singh noted.

The minister exuded confidence that the launch of Chandrayaan-3 will raise the level of India's global collaborations.

"Two days just before the launch, I have the confidence to say that the launch of Chandrayaan-3 is going to raise the level of India's international collaborations including that between India and the US," he said.

He was speaking at the launch of the call for proposal for 'Quantum Technologies and Artificial Intelligence for Transforming Lives', which comes under the US-India Science and Technology Endowment Fund in the American Centre.

India and US are walking hand-in-hand in technology adoption, he said.

"Artificial Intelligence is absolutely new, we don't even know how much to surrender and how much to keep back. I'm sure one day we will realise that we need to have a human intelligence interface in the artificial intelligence interface, just as is the other way round", Singh said.

The proposal was launched by the MoS along with the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti.

The ambassador expressed hope that the two nations will work together to foster quantum and artificial intelligence development for good.

"The two of us, two democracies, rooted in values, have this moment to help us at this fork in the road, where technology can be a thing used to divide us to make us less healthy, to cause us harm, or technology can be something that connects us," Garcetti said. PTI GRJ MBI RAM