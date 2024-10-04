Lava eyes 10 pc market share in Rs 20K-25K online segment with Agni 3 launch

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Homegrown mobile device maker Lava International expects to capture a 10 per cent market share in the Rs 20,000-25,000 smartphone segment with the launch of its rear display handset Agni 3, a top company official said on Friday.

Lava International Executive Director Sunil Raina said that since the relaunch of the smartphone business, the company's Agni series has recorded multifold growth.

"Through Agni 3 we are targeting young tech enthusiasts who are interested in gaming, active on social media etc. With Agni 3, we expect to capture a 10 per cent share in the Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 smartphone segment in online space," he said.

Priced in the range of Rs 19,999 to Rs 22,999, Agni 3 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Octa-core processor which supports dual screen function and it has been used in premium segment flip phone Motorola Razr 50.

Lava has leveraged MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset capability to introduce a 1.74-inch real display that can enable users to take selfies using the rear camera, attend calls, receive quick notifications, control music apps, track steps, record voice, etc.

Rear display is available in some premium segment flip phones at present but not in any bar phone.

"Rear display will help save a lot of energy which will give longer battery life. We are trying to differentiate our phones by creating a unique experience and rear display is one of them. Like our other phones, Agni 3 is also made in India," Raina said.

Lava is the only Indian mobile phone brand that has survived the pressure of aggressive pricing of foreign players.

"Agni 2 recorded 650 per cent growth over Agni 1 and we expect Agni 3 will grow by over 200-300 per cent compared to Agni 2," Raina said.

The company will sell Agni 3 exclusively on Amazon from October 9 onwards Lava has announced investment of around Rs 500 crore and has set a target to clock 10 per cent market share in sub-Rs 30,000 price segment by 2025-26. PTI PRS MR