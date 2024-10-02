Lava set to launch mobile phone with rear display on Oct 4

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Home-grown mobile device maker Lava International is planning to launch Agni 3 smartphone series with rear display on October 4, a source aware of the detail said.

Lava has announced investment of around Rs 500 crore and has set a target to clock 10 per cent market share in sub-Rs 30,000 price segment by 2025-26.

"Lava's Agni 3 will come with a rear display as well. It has been manufactured in India," the source said.

Agni 3 is expected to come with a rear display which will have functions like call receiving, message display and will support taking selfie using the main camera which is also on the rear side of the smartphone.

Xiaomi launched a bar smartphone with a rear display around three years ago in India with limited function of showing time, battery level etc.

Rear display is available in some premium segment flip phones at present but not in any bar phone.

A query sent to Lava in this regard did not elicit any reply.

Agni series is the flagship range of the Lava which the company introduced after relaunching its smartphone business.

Lava is the only Indian mobile phone brand that has survived the pressure of aggressive pricing of foreign players around 2016-17 coupled with challenges posed by demonetisation and GST implementation.