Law ministry gets Rs 250 crore for voter I cards, Rs 500 cr to settle LS poll expenditure

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) As India's voter base increases, the Union law ministry has been allocated Rs 250 crore for voter identity cards, while another Rs 500 crore has been earmarked to settle Lok Sabha election related expenditure.

The expenditure on Election Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) is shared equally between the Centre and the states. Each state pays the amount in proportion to the number of electors it has.

The voter base of India stands at around 99 crore now.

According to the Union Budget 2026-27, Rs 250 crore has been allocated under the revised estimates.

According to the Budget Estimates, the amount was Rs 300 crore.

Separately, the ministry, the nodal agency for Election Commission, election laws, related rules and EC appointments, has been provided Rs 500crore for the Lok Sabha polls held in 2024.

Officials said after any election, funds are provided to clear expenditure made by various agencies and states for the purpose.

"It is a book keeping exercise," an official said. PTI NAB ARI