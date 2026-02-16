Lay's launches refreshed brand identity in India

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Lay’s, a potato chip brand from PepsiCo, on Monday announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity in India.

The new Refreshed Lay’s packs, highlighting the new logo, will be rolled out across India from the first week of March, a statement said.

This is part of the largest global brand refresh in its nearly 100-year history, the company said.

Saakshi Verma Menon, Chief Marketing Officer - Foods, PepsiCo India, said, "By bringing our farm-to-bag story into sharper focus and advancing circular packaging through recycle-ready structures, we are embedding sustainability and quality at the core of how Lay’s grows".

***** Odisha to showcase 'AI-to-Impact’ Readiness at India AI Impact Summit 2026 The Odisha government will showcase its vision and preparedness in Artificial Intelligence at the AI Impact Summit 2026 through a dedicated Pavilion at Bharat Mandapam.

The pavilion will present the state’s "Odisha - From AI to Impact" approach, highlighting how it is moving beyond pilots to real-world deployments across governance, healthcare, agriculture, education, disaster management and urban infrastructure, anchored by a structured implementation model and institutional capacity.

It will feature over 10 innovation startups and ecosystem entities, including a mix of applied AI startups, research organisations, technology partners and government-linked AI initiatives. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL