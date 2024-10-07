LC Nueva Investment announces Rs 250 crore venture capital fund

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) LC Nueva Investment Partners has announced its second venture, LC Nueva Momentum Fund, with total target corpus size of Rs 250 crore.

LC Nueva Investment Partners is a partnership between Singapore’s Lighthouse Canton and Delhi-based Nueva Capital.

"The new LC Nueva Momentum Fund focuses on investing in 10-15 high-growth companies at the Series A, B and growth stages. The target size of the new fund is Rs 150 crore (about USD 18 million), with a greenshoe option of Rs 100 crore (USD 12 million)," the venture capital firm said in a statement.

LC Nueva Investment Partners had in 2023 closed its LC Nueva Fund at Rs 350 crore.

"We are confident that our strategic focus on high-potential investments will position LC Nueva Momentum Fund to achieve exceptional returns. By actively pursuing secondary opportunities alongside leveraging the strong relationships established through our previous fund, we are poised to navigate the current market dynamics effectively," Sohil Chand, Founding Partner and CIO of LC Nueva Fund said.

The firm said that despite a slowdown in global Venture Capital (VC) funding, India retained its position as the second-largest destination for VC and growth funding in the Asia-Pacific region.

"In India, we have recently seen a significant rise in portfolio secondaries, where funds acquire entire GP (General Partner) portfolios. The trend of institutional secondary investors purchasing private secondary portfolios is accelerating rapidly. In the first half of 2024 alone, secondary stake sales were prominent, making up 34 per cent of transactions in the USD 50-500 million range for large deals," Sanket Sinha, Global Head of Asset Management at Lighthouse Canton said.