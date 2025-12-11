Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts opens in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Marriott International on Thursday announced the opening of 129-key Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts in Navi Mumbai, located approximately 12 kilometres away from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

"Navi Mumbai is on the cusp of tremendous growth, especially with the new airport nearing completion and opening the city to even greater opportunity.

"We're expanding at a strong pace in India, and it's encouraging to see our pipeline progressing exactly as planned," Kiran Andicot, Marriott International Senior Vice President - South Asia, said in a statement.

Mumbai and the wider metropolitan region have always been a key area for Marriott International, and the debut of the Le Meridien brand in Mumbai with the opening of Le Meridien Navi Mumbai marks an important milestone, he added. PTI SM SHW