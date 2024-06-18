Le Travenues Technology shares jump over 48% on market debut

New Delhi: Shares of Le Travenues Technology Ltd, which operates travel booking platform ixigo, on Tuesday listed with a premium of over 48 per cent against the issue price of Rs 93.

The stock started the trade at Rs 135, rallying 45.16 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it zoomed 58.88 per cent to Rs 147.76.

At the NSE, it listed at Rs 138.10, up 48.49 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 5,581.22 crore.

The initial public offering of Le Travenues Technology got subscribed 98.10 times on the closing day of subscription on Wednesday last week.

The Rs 740 crore initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to Rs 120 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 6,66,77,674 equity shares.

The price range for the offer was Rs 88-93 per share.

Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, Le Travenues Technology is the country's leading online travel aggregator, which helps travellers plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses, and hotels.