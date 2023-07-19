LEAD targets 1 lakh-plus low-fee schools to drive education solutions in small towns

New Delhi, July 19 (PTI) School edtech company LEAD on Wednesday announced its plans to enter the low-fee school segment in India, as it looks to drive educational excellence in underserved schools in small towns through its solutions.

The company said its latest move to expand into the low-fee school segment is underpinned by understanding and insights gained from over a decade of operations and its mission to serve 25 million plus students and 60000 plus schools by 2028.

In a statement, LEAD said it is targeting 1 lakh plus low-fee schools, to transform education in India’s small towns.

Sumeet Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, LEAD, said, "Survey after survey has said that Indian schools are mostly low-fee schools who can't afford expensive, innovative solutions...With this latest innovation, LEAD now has a solution that will serve the needs of over 1 lakh schools in India." LEAD's Integrated School Edtech system is aligned with NEP 2020 and includes customised, AI-enabled (Artificial Intelligence-enabled) offerings for all segments of schools. PTI MBI MBI MR