LeafyBus partners with Eicher Trucks Buses for electric mobility on national routes

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Long-distance electric bus operator LeafyBus on Wednesday said it has partnered with Eicher Trucks Buses to deploy 100 electric intercity sleeper buses across major national routes, as part of its plan to accelerate clean mobility and reduce diesel dependence in long-haul travel.

Under the collaboration, 35 Skyline Pro E 13.5-meter buses will be rolled out by March 31, to begin with, LeafyBus said.

The buses will be leased and enabled by Enetra EV Private Limited, the company said. Enetra will also support the LeafyBus' route expansion, including Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Lucknow and several upcoming high-demand corridors over the next 18 months, LeafyBus said.

LeafyBus already operates daily long-distance electric services on the Delhi-Dehradun route and is rapidly expanding nationwide.

"India is at a turning point where long-distance mobility must transition beyond diesel, and partnerships like this will define that shift. Our collaboration with Eicher Trucks & Buses enables LeafyBus to scale electric sleeper buses on high-demand intercity corridors," said Rohan Dewan, Co-Founder of LeafyBus.

With these new buses and an expanding charging ecosystem, the company is accelerating the rollout of a national electric network, he added.

"We are extending electric mobility into the intercity segment and supporting the development of cleaner, more efficient passenger transportation along high-density corridors in environmentally sensitive regions," said Suresh Chettiar, EVP, Bus Division, VE Commercial Vehicles.

The company also said it has received USD 4.1 million in funding from Enetra India Pvt. Ltd and these funds are being deployed toward fleet growth, charging infrastructure, and new route development and added that it plans to introduce at least one new EV travel corridor every month as part of its national expansion strategy. PTI IAS MR