LeafyBus raises USD 4.1 million from Enetra India

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Intercity electric bus operator LeafyBus has raised USD 4.1 million (about Rs 36 crore) in funding from Enetra India.

Starting with 10 premium electric buses on the Delhi-Dehradun route, LeafyBus will utilise the funds to scale to more than 100 buses over the next 18-24 months across major intercity corridors in North, East, and South India, according to a company statement.

New Delhi-based LeafyBus plans to deploy its expanded fleet across high-demand routes connecting cities such as Agra, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Patna.

"Expanding electric bus services on intercity routes brings many challenges from planning routes and managing charging infrastructure to ensuring fleet reliability and earning passenger trust.

"With this funding, we can improve how we manage our fleet, communicate with passengers in real time, and predict maintenance needs more accurately," LeafyBus Co-Founder Animesh Sharma said. PTI ANK DR DR