Leather, textiles, pharma stocks in limelight; Mirza International zooms 17 pc

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Shares of companies related to sectors such as leather, textiles and pharma were in the limelight on Friday morning trade after India and the UK signed a landmark free trade agreement.

The deal, which comes days ahead of the US moratorium on higher tariffs coming to an end, aims to double the USD 56 billion trade between the world's fifth and sixth largest economies by 2030.

Among leather-related stocks, Mirza International zoomed 17 per cent, Superhouse Ltd soared 7.35 per cent, AKI India jumped 4.92 per cent and Zenith Exports edged higher by 2.97 per cent on the BSE.

Textile-related stocks such as Trident surged 6.91 per cent, S P Apparels jumped 5.20 per cent, Welspun Living climbed 1.77 per cent and Pearl Global Industries went up by 0.90 per cent.

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences and Cipla were also trading in positive territory.

"The India-UK FTA, which is India's first comprehensive trade agreement with a major developed country, has two implications from the market perspective.

"One, this FTA will significantly boost trade between both countries, which will be seen as a positive by the market. Two, this FTA along with many other FTAs signed by India with other countries, projects India as a nation committed to free trade," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

The fact that this FTA has come during a time of tariff wars is commendable, and hopefully this will improve India's chances of striking a fair-trade deal with the US, Vijayakumar noted.

"Sectors like textiles, leather, food processing, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and gems and jewellery, which are expected to benefit from the FTA, will be on the market radar," he added.

While India has opened its market to various consumer goods, including chocolates, biscuits, and cosmetics, it will gain greater access to export products such as textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, sports goods, and toys. PTI SUM DRR